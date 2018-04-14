Utah Royals FC sell out Rio Tinto in inaugural home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah – Thousands of fans jammed into a sold-out Rio Tinto Stadium for the Utah Royals FC's first home game.

Soccer fans new and old, and old and young, came to Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday for the Utah Royals FC inaugural home opener.

“We have our uniform on, we have our scarves on, mommy has hers on,” said Mark Hutter, proudly showing his family's matching Utah Royals jerseys.

“I love bringing my daughter to this,” he added.

Security lines were packed as fans anxiously inched forward to enter Rio Tinto on a historic day for women’s soccer in Utah.

“We were always fighting about, like ‘Why can’t they put a team in Utah?’ Now that they did we’re really excited,” young soccer player Isabelle Smith said with a grin from her front row seat.

Isabelle was among those welcoming in the newest addition to the National Women’s Soccer League.

“It puts us on the forefront of women's sports and sports in general,” Hutter said.

“It’s really good that we have a women’s team here to help inspire girls all around in the stadium and all around the world,” Isabelle said.

The ladies on the field didn’t win the game, taking home a 0-1 loss against the Chicago Red Stars. But that didn’t stop them from winning the hearts of their fans.

“What do you want to do when you’re older?” Fox 13 asked Isabelle.

“A professional soccer player, hopefully play on the Royals and the national team,” Isabelle replied.

“Make sure Abby Smith [the Royals keeper] knows I’m coming for her!” Isabelle laughed.

Isabelle and Hutter are just two of the more than 5,000 Royals season ticket holders.

The Royals next home game will take place April 28 against the Portland Thorns.