Two of four Utah officers injured while rescuing man who set himself on fire back on full duty

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Two of the four officers who were injured while helping a suicidal man who set himself on fire in Kaysville earlier this week have returned to full duty.

Kaysville Police Department stated Saturday that Sgt. Shawn McKinnon and Officer Lacy Turner, both of whom suffered minor burns in Thursday’s incident, have returned to full duty.

Officer Cade Bradshaw, who suffered severe burns, is at home and recuperating with his family as of Saturday.

Officer Robert Jackson, the officer who dealt most directly with the man, is still recovering from his injuries at University of Utah Hospital.

The man who set himself alight is also recovering in a hospital. His family said they have repeatedly sought mental health help for him in recent months, and they said they are grateful for all of the officers who came to his aid Thursday.

Kaysville PD shared several thank you notes they received from children in the community along with Saturday’s update on the conditions of the officers.

One of the notes reads:

“Thank you for your bravery in protecting our community. I’m sorry that you got hurt. I hope that you are getting better. I think that you were very brave helping that man at the Chevron Gas Station. You are also very brave when you run towards danger while everyone else is running away from the danger. I feel safe in Kaysville because there are brave people like you!”