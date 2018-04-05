Four officers burned saving man who set himself on fire at Kaysville gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE, Utah - Four officers were burned trying to help a man who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire at a Kaysville gas station.

Police responded to the gas station at 200 N. 320 W. Thursday afternoon.

Kaysville City officials say a suicidal man tired to light himself on fire while in the bathroom of the gas station. Four responding officers were injured.

Two of the four officers were severely injured and were taken to a burn unit at University of Utah Hospital. The other two officers were "mildly affected" and were taken to Davis Hospital , and one of those two has been released as of Thursday evening.

The man who set himself on fire was flown to the University of Utah's burn unit. His condition is unknown.