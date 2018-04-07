Authorities identify Eagle Mountain teen killed in ATV crash in Kane County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities have identified a 13-year-old boy from Eagle Mountain who was killed in an ATV crash Thursday in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

The deceased is identified as 13-year-old Colton R. Hansen of Eagle Mountain, and authorities say the boy was riding his four-wheeler with friends and family at the time of the accident.

Authorities say the fatal crash occurred around 5 p.m Thursday as Colton went over a dune and then tumbled down the other side.

The teen was wearing a helmet and had the appropriate flag attached to his machine, authorities say. The teen had also completed the required OHV Youth Education course.

Family members took the boy to the visitors center after the crash, where they met medical responders who attempted life-saving efforts. A medical helicopter was dispatched, but Colton was pronounced dead before it landed at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved in this tragedy,” Utah State Parks stated. “Colton Hansen was wearing the appropriate safety gear and had taken the appropriate training. We believe this to be a tragic accident, and ask that everyone remember to take appropriate safety measures throughout this riding season.”