Utah County boy, 13, dies in ATV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

CORAL PINK SAND DUNES STATE PARK, Utah — A 13-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Kane County.

According to a news release from Utah State Parks, the crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m.

“[T]he Utah County boy was riding a four-wheeler with friends and family when he went over a dune and tumbled down the other side multiple times; sustaining fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time,” the news release said.

Family members took the boy to the park’s visitor center, where they met medical personnel, state park rangers and a deputy with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical personnel performed CPR on the boy, the news release said, and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

“However, the boy was pronounced dead by the medical personnel by the time helicopters had landed,”