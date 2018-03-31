‘Stop protecting sexual predators’: Outburst interrupts LDS General Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- There was an outburst Saturday during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' semi-annual General Conference as someone in the crowd yelled "Stop protecting sexual predators."

The moment occurred during the Saturday afternoon session as President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, was inviting newly called members of the leadership to take their seats on the podium.

As the groups were walking up to take their seats, someone in the crowd shouts: "Stop protecting sexual predators!"

It sounded as if a lone person yelled out, and the sentence was yelled three times. The shouting could be clearly heard in the worldwide broadcast of the event, which reaches millions of Mormons across the globe.

The outburst comes as the LDS Church has been responding to allegations of sexual assault at the Provo Missionary Training Center. The outburst also comes one day after hundreds of people marched in Salt Lake City to oppose questions of a sexual nature during one-on-one "worthiness interviews" conducted between LDS leaders and LDS youth.

A spokesman for the LDS Church declined to comment on the outburst when contacted by Fox 13 Saturday.