March planned Friday afternoon in opposition to sexual questions in LDS church interviews

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds are expected to participate in a march in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon in opposition of a controversial practice by leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Participants in “March-For-The-Children” are gathering at the Salt Lake City and County Building to march five blocks to the LDS Church Office Building.

Upon arrival, they plan to deliver a petition asking the church to stop the practice of one-on-one interviews between LDS bishops and children under 18, in which questions of a sexual nature are posed.

“We call on the LDS Church to immediately cease the practice of subjecting children to questions about masturbation, orgasm, ejaculation, sexual positions or anything else of a sexual nature. This applies to all children up to and including age 17. There should be no one-on-one interviews with children. A parent or other trusted adult of the child’s choosing is to be present,” the petition states.

The petition has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures.

Organizers also plan to deliver a collection of stories, which they call “a record of childhoods destroyed behind closed doors.”

The LDS church is expected to release a response statement after the march has concluded.

