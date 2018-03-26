× LDS Church updates guidelines on how leaders should handle abuse

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that it had updated its’ guidelines on preventing and responding to abuse after a former Missionary Training Center President was accused of sexual assault.

The three-page document, first issued in 2008, is meant to act as a guide on how to properly handle all types of abuse for people within the LDS Church. It states that it operates a free and confidential abuse helpline, and encourages members to look for signs of abuse.

“Stake presidencies and bishoprics should ensure that what they say about abuse is based on Church doctrine,” the document stated.

The LDS Church also highlights ways that abuse can be prevented. The document encourages members to have at least two responsible adults present when supervising children during Church activities.

The full Preventing and Responding to Abuse document can be read here.

The following is a letter sent to LDS Church leaders from the First Presidency of the Church: