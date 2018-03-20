× Former Missionary Training Center President accused of sexual assault

PROVO, Utah – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to allegations made by a woman, who claims a former President of the Provo Missionary Training Center (MTC) attempted to sexually assault her in 1984.

Joseph L. Bishop, former President of the Missionary Training Center (MTC), was named by both “MormonLeaks” and the LDS Church of the person being accused of attempted sexual abuse.

“MormonLeaks” posted a recording Monday that was made in 2017, when the alleged victim spoke with Bishop about the assault.

In the audio, the victim allegedly interviews Bishop about his history in the church then transitions to discussing what happened to her. She asks him if he remembered taking several women into a basement 33 years ago, tearing open her blouse, pulling up her skirt, and trying to sexually assault her.

“I believe that you were grooming me, is what you were doing,” the accuser states in the recording.

Though the former MTC President did not admit to abusing the woman in the recordings, he did appear to admit to abusing other women during his time as an LDS Church member.

“I was not strong. The last person who should have been in that situation was me,” Bishop allegedly states in the recording. “I shouldn’t have been in that position.”

The LDS Church responded to allegations made by the accused and “MormonLeaks” in a statement on Tuesday: