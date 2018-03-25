Utah trooper hit, injured while responding to crash amid heavy snowfall in Sardine Canyon

NORTHERN UTAH — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper suffered injuries after he was hit while responding to a crash in Sardine Canyon Sunday.

While the canyon was closed in both directions due to the snowfall and the crashes, authorities stated at about 7:10 p.m. the canyon had re-opened.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed around 5:40 p.m. that a trooper was hit while responding to an earlier crash and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

The trooper was outside his vehicle checking on the accident victims when he was hit by another motorist.

While it is unclear what caused the crashes to occur, troopers say the canyon has been hit by heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service says the snow in northern Utah is beginning to move toward central Utah, though additional showers are possible overnight.

Snow gradually tapering off across N.Utah from west to east. However, some additional showers are possible overnight particularly south and east of the GSL. Meanwhile the snow is just getting started in Central Utah so use caution if traveling on I-15 by Cove Fort. #utwx pic.twitter.com/EkE9uooq5B — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 26, 2018

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.