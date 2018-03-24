Cold front expected to bring snow to mountains, slush to valley roads Sunday

NORTHERN UTAH — A cold front expected to move through Utah Sunday may lead to slushy or snow-covered roads in valley areas, while the mountains are expected to see between 3 and 6 inches.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City says a stronger cold front will cause snow showers to develop early Sunday across northern Utah, continuing into Sunday evening across central Utah.

Will you be traveling early Sunday? Northern & central Utah may see some slushy roads early before trending wet through the day. #utwx pic.twitter.com/mc6zbKABdO — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 24, 2018

Valley roads will likely be wet or slushy, with some light accumulations of snow possible—particularly early Sunday morning in Salt Lake County and northward.

UDOT expects inclement conditions to begin as early as midnight in some areas.

Weather Alert: Areas of rd snow/slush expected across portions of northern and central UT, after midnight and thru the day Sun.@UtahTrucking @TravelWiseUtah #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/t16SMc1jOh — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 24, 2018

Mountain and canyon roads will also see slush early Sunday but are expected to trend toward wet as the day continues.

Mountainous areas could see between 3 and 6 inches, with higher amounts possible in some isolated areas.

