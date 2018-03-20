× Granite Police officer shoots teen suspect who hit officer with car in West Valley City

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The Granite School District said a Granite Police officer shot a teen suspect during an incident in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said a Granite Police officer was on his usual patrol route and saw a car full of what appeared to be students near Hunter Ridge Park before the school day had ended.

The officer approached the car near 4383 S. 5710 W. and said he smelled marijuana.

Horsley said that’s when the car full of teens drove at the officer, who ended up on the hood of the suspects’ car.

The officer shot the driver and the car continued down the road for about 100 yards.

The four other teens ran when the car came to a stop; police are searching for them.

The officer went to the hospital in good condition with a head injury and multiple cuts.

The driver who was shot is in critical condition.

Horsely said the four outstanding suspects are described as Hispanic males between 16 to 18 years old.

The first suspect is described as a heavyset teen who was wearing a white shirt and blue and white shorts.

The second suspect was wearing baggy blue jeans.

The third suspect was seen wearing a hoodie with Old English lettering and blue jeans.

The fourth suspect was wearing a blue shirt.

The Granite School District said the shooting was not on school grounds and is not a threat to student safety.

“Law enforcement does not feel the other suspects are a threat or armed, and it’s expected they will be rounded up shortly,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Salt Lake City Police will take over the investigation.