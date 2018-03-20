× Two witnesses located in West Valley City officer involved shooting, two sought

WEST VALLEY CITY – Granite School District announced that two witnesses were being questioned in connection with an officer-involved critical incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The school district stated that two of the four individuals who fled the scene were located by police. Both suspects were said to be juveniles.

“One is not enrolled in school,” the school district wrote. “The second is enrolled in a Granite District alternative program (STEP Program) for students who have violated safe school policy and are no longer allowed to attend a traditional school environment.”

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said a Granite Police officer was on a patrol route and saw a car full of what appeared to be students near Hunter Ridge Park before the school day had ended.

The officer approached the car near 4383 S. 5710 W. and said he smelled marijuana.

Horsley said the car full of teens hit the officer with their vehicle. The officer ended up on the hood of the suspect’s car.

The officer shot the driver, and the car continued down the road for about 100 yards.

Granite School District reported that the driver of the car who was shot was still in critical condition Tuesday evening. The district did not have an outlook on whether the juvenile would survive.

The remaining two individuals who fled the incident were still at-large.