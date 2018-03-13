× PETA bashes Idaho teacher for allegedly feeding puppy to snapping turtle

PRESTON, Idaho – The animal rights group PETA condemned an Idaho science teacher Tuesday for allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle.

PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell in responded to the reports in a heated statement:

PETA has learned that witnesses, including students, reportedly watched this teacher place a live puppy into a tank with a snapping turtle, who attacked and nearly cut the dog in half, as the animal screamed. This teacher—who is allegedly known for feeding guinea pigs to reptiles during lessons—is a bully who should not be allowed near impressionable young people. Any youngster who witnessed cruelty in the classroom is now in desperate need of lessons about having empathy for other living beings. We understand that the case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for a review of potential criminal charges, and TeachKind—PETA’s humane education division—is urging the school district to take this incident just as seriously.

Authorities said Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High, fed a live puppy to one of his reptiles in front of students.

Preston School District Superintendent, Mark Gee, says Mr. Crossland is still employed at Preston Junior High and while the incident is under investigation, he’s not been placed on administrative leave.