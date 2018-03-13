× Attorneys move case of teacher feeding puppy to turtle due to ‘conflict of interest’

PRESTON, Idaho – Vic A Pearson, a prosecuting attorney in Idaho’s Franklin County, announced Tuesday that his office would not be conducting an investigation into the case of a teacher allegedly feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle due to a conflict of interest.

Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High, allegedly fed a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.

Pearson announced that investigation of the incident was turned over to an attorney at the 6th Judicial District. Pearson asked for the public’s patience while attorneys investigated:

“On March 12, law enforcement turned over the incident reports regarding their investigation into my office for review of potential animal cruelty charges against the teacher involved. Due to a conflict of interest, my office has enlisrted the help of a prosecuting attorney in the 6th Judicial District. The reports have been turned over to him for his review and determination on today’s date. “There has been a considerable amount of public reaction regarding the allegations being made. I understand the reaction of the public regarding this incident but would ask for some patience at this point in time. Such delays are not uncommon to ensure we have met legal and ethical standards required by the criminal justice system. However, the volume of calls being received by both law enforcement and my office is hindering our ability to complete what needs to be done to reach the end goal of justice in this case.”

Preston School District Superintendent, Mark Gee, says Mr. Crossland is still employed at Preston Junior High and while the incident is under investigation, he’s not been placed on administrative leave.

“District administration was made aware of the issue soon after it occurred and immediately began the process of investigation and taking steps to ensure that this type of action could not be repeated,” Idaho’s Preston School District said Monday. ” A part of any investigation includes determining the best course of action once the facts of the matter have been ascertained.”