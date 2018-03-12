Junior high teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle

PRESTON, Idaho – Authorities are investigating reports of a junior high teacher feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle, the East Idaho News reported.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday it is investigating the March 7 incident but would not confirm any other details.

Idaho’s Preston School District said, “The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program.”

The district would not specify what animals were involved in the alleged incident.

According to the East Idaho News, the science teacher involved is Robert Crosland.

Idaho’s Preston School District sent Fox 13 this statement:

On March 7, 2018 Preston School District was made aware of a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens at Preston Jr. High. The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program. We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised. District administration was made aware of the issue soon after it occurred and immediately began the process of investigation and taking steps to ensure that this type of action could not be repeated. A part of any investigation includes determining the best course of action once the facts of the matter have been ascertained. This is not a situation that is easy, nor do we feel it is a measure that can be taken lightly. As such we ask for patience while appropriate measures are determined and carried out. Additional details cannot be shared at this time as the local law enforcement agency is in the process of gathering information. While the district certainly does not condone individual actions that may violate district policy or reasonable expectations of behavior, we hope that any errors in judgement made by a teacher in this instance will not cause us to forget the years of care, effort, and passion the teacher has given to students in Preston School District.