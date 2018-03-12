× Rep. John Curtis files for re-election to 3rd Congressional District

PROVO, Utah – Congressman John Curtis (R-UT) will be seeking re-election for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Curtis officially filed a Declaration of Candidacy at Lt. Governor Spencer Cox’s office Monday morning.

“Today, I officially file, but my campaign has been well underway for weeks,” Curtis said. “I’m proud of our momentum including holding 24 public town halls, meeting over 1500 voters and holding events in every county in the district since taking office in November.”

Curtis won a special election for the 3rd Congressional District in Nov. of 2017.

In January, Congressman Curtis filed his intent to gather signatures to put his name on the Republican primary ballot. He has also filed his Intent to Run as a convention candidate with the Utah Republican Party.