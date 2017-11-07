× Curtis wins special election for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

PROVO, Utah — Republican John Curtis coasted to an easy victory on Tuesday night, winning the special election for 3rd Congressional District.

Curtis was ahead of Democrat Kathie Allen and Jim Bennett, a member of the upstart United Utah Party in early returns, with nearly 60% of the vote. CNN projected Curtis to be the winner.

Curtis, who most recently served as Provo’s mayor, entered the race after Jason Chaffetz quit about seven months into his second term in congress. (Chaffetz is now a commentator on FOX News Channel.)

The race drew a number of candidates from across the political spectrum. Curtis gathered signatures, which put him in a primary with fellow Republican Chris Herrod, who won at the GOP convention. Curtis emerged out of the primary election.

He gets to do it all over again next year, when he will run to retain his seat in congress.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available.