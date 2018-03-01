Winter storms to bring snow to northern Utah Friday through Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather is expected to hit much of northern Utah Friday evening through Sunday.

Gusty south winds are expected to begin late Thursday and continue into Friday, and gusts of greater than 50 mph are possible.

Winter weather watches and warnings have been issued for large portions of Utah, see the graphics below for maps. A cold front will move into Utah Friday morning and remain through Saturday.

The cold front is expected to move south-east through Utah into Sunday.

Areas affected by the Winter Storm Warning are likely to see snow starting later Friday. Snow totals for Friday through Sunday are estimated at 12-24 inches for mountainous areas, while valleys could see 3 to 8 inches. Benches may see 12 inches of snow or more.

Similar snow totals are expected in portions of the area affected by the Winter Storm Watch.

Forecasters say the slow movement of the cold front makes it hard to predict exactly where and when snow will fall, and they say localized areas could see snowfall amounts greater than the average estimates.

The National Weather Service says gusty south winds may impact road travel Thursday into Friday. Winter driving conditions are expected starting Friday evening in northern Utah, Provo Canyon, I-84, I-15 north of Ogden, and Highway 89 North of Salt Lake City.

Winter conditions are expected Saturday afternoon and night on the entire I-15 corridor and all mountain roads.

The storm is expected to deliver wet, heavy snow that the NWS says may damage trees.