DNA test reveals breed of malnourished dog rescued at Bonneville Salt Flats

SALT LAKE CITY -- Weeks after a badly malnourished dog with mange was rescued from the Bonneville Salt Flats, a DNA test has revealed the breed of Kelly the dog.

The story of Kelly's rescue and recovery began last month, and animal lovers around the world have reached out with their support.

Kelly had injuries and a case of sarcoptic mange when she was first rescued, and because the mange was contagious she was initially kept away from other animals.

Due to the injuries and the loss of her fur, rescuers weren't sure at first what breed Kelly is. The Utah Animal Adoption Center held a contest where folks made their best guess, and at least one person was correct.

A DNA test revealed Kelly is 100% Brittany spaniel. See the video below for the reveal, and see the video above for Kelly's visit to the Fox 13 studios Thursday.

To learn more about the Utah Animal Adoption Center or to contribute to their efforts, visit their website.