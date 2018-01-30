Update: Dog rescued from Salt Flats is healing, and a ‘good sport’

SALT LAKE CITY – Kelly the dog, who was rescued from the salt flats earlier this month, is responding to treatment and growing hair.

According to a post made by the Utah Animal Adoption Center, Kelly, “munched on a fish skin treat that she loved and had some healing balm put on her feet.”

Kelly also got some new pajamas while she grows fur, which were made by Jolene Miller from No More Nekkid Dogs. The adoption center said that Kelly had started to grow hair, which was coming in white.

The Utah Animal Adoption Center expressed their gratitude for all of the help and support they had received from the public. In a statement, the center said:

“She’s a funny dog, so sweet and fun. Kelly sends her love to all! And kisses too, she loves giving kisses! Thank you to everyone who has donated and sent blankets, treats, toys and other items to her. She loves it all!”