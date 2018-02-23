LDS Church President on Parkland shooting: ‘Men have passed laws that allow guns to go to people who shouldn’t have them’

LAS VEGAS — The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighed-in on the national gun control debate last weekend during remarks to youth in Las Vegas.

Video posted on YouTube shows a portion of President Russell M. Nelson’s remarks on February 17, in which he says that God gave humanity free agency, and that free agency has been used to pass laws that let people who should not have guns obtain them.

Nelson says in part:

“I know your hearts are heavy as is mine as we contemplate those ruthless killings in Florida this last week. I think of Alaina Petty, 14-year-old Latter-day Saint, her life snuffed out by that sniper’s bullet…. you and others to say, ‘how could God allow things like that to happen?’ Well, God allows us to have our agency, and men have passed laws that allow guns to go to people who shouldn’t have them.”

A spokesman for the LDS Church said the quote speaks for itself.