Two LDS church members among victims in Florida school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has confirmed two church members were among the students who were shot at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

The LDS church identified those two victims as 14-year-old Alaina Petty, who was killed in the incident, and 17-year-old Madeleine Wilford, who was seriously injured.

“Once again we find ourselves as a nation and as communities faced with a tragic loss of life and incomprehensible sorrow following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Among the many injured or killed were two members of our faith. To all of the victims and their loved ones, we extend our love. These are hours filled with grief, emptiness and a terrible sense of loss. We unite our prayers with millions of others who are mourning and praying for them,” a statement from the LDS church said.