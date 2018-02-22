× Springville High School student in custody after ‘threat of violence’ on social media

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a Springville High School student Thursday morning after they say the student made a post on Snapchat, “that suggested a threat of violence at the High School.”

According to a press release from the Springville Police Department, the Snapchat post was sent around 5 a.m. Thursday.

“Detectives intercepted the Snapchat post and were able to locate the student in school,” police stated. “During an interview with the student he made the comment that it was only a joke and had no intentions of actually going through with the threat.”

Following that interview and the accompanying investigation, the student was booked into the Slate Canyon Detention Center on multiple charges, including Terroristic Threat.

“The Springville Police Department takes these ‘jokes’ very seriously and tries to act on them quickly to protect the students and staff of our schools and the citizens of our community,” the press release from police states.

The incident is at least the third in Utah this week involving a threat made against a school. A 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after posting a threat of gun violence involving Wasatch High School in Heber City.

In Sandy, police investigated a threat regarding a shooting at Eastmont Middle School and determined it was not credible.