Student taken into custody after 'threat of gun violence' at Wasatch High School

HEBER CITY, Utah — Police are praising the quick action of a student who saw a threat of gun violence regarding Wasatch high School and reported it to Heber City officers Wednesday night.

According to the Heber City Police Department, police were called Wednesday night after a student saw a social media post “which contained a threat of gun violence at Wasatch High School the following school day.”

Police made contact with the suspect, and they said he was cooperative with the investigation and has been taken into custody.

“Law enforcement believes there is no remaining threat to student safety,” police stated Wednesday night.

Authorities say they appreciate the student who saw something and decided to say something. They said that’s a lesson which has been emphasized at Wasatch High School this week.

Additional police officers will be present at all schools in Heber City during the day Thursday, the post from police states.