Police close investigation into ‘honeypot’ involving Utah senator

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has closed its investigation into the possible entrapment of a state senator at his hotel room.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, told reporters on Thursday that the UHP had conducted interviews about the incident and reviewed hotel security video but could not identify the woman who approached Sen. Evan Vickers.

“Although the investigation was unable to determine who that was, it’s a good reminder to us legislators we need to be cautious and we need to be vigilant, especially during the legislative session,” the Senate President told FOX 13.

Sen. Vickers, R-Cedar City, claimed that a mysterious woman approached him at his hotel room earlier this month and declared “I’m your date.” The woman refused to leave and he locked himself in his room and called a legislative colleague and hotel security.

The bizarre incident happened just after Jon Stanard suddenly resigned from the House of Representatives. An escort told a British tabloid the St. George Republican paid her for a pair of sexual encounters.

Some feared the situation may have been someone’s attempt to entrap a lawmaker in a “honeypot” situation where they could be compromised or extorted. Others wondered if it was a prank.

The UHP has so far refused FOX 13’s requests under public records laws to release the hotel security video.