Teen accused of helping Utah girl hang herself found competent for trial

UTAH COUNTY – 18-year-old Tyerell Przybycien was found mentally competent to stand trial Tuesday, after being accused of helping a 16-year-old hang herself in 2017.

After ruling Przybycien was competent to stand trial Tuesday, the court scheduled a pretrial conference for March 27.

Przybycien pleaded not guilty last year to one count of first-degree murder and one count of failure to report the findings of a dead human body.

Utah County authorities said that Przybycien is responsible for 16-year-old Jchandra Brown’s death. They stated he recorded her hanging herself, and also purchased materials that aided in Brown taking her own life.

Przybycien’s attorneys argued in a hearing in Oct. 2017 that Brown was ultimately responsible for her own suicide.

