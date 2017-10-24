× Tyerell Przybycien pleads not guilty to murder in Utah Co. assisted suicide case

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A Spanish Fork man has pleaded not guilty to murder in an assisted suicide case in Utah County.

Judge James Brady ordered 18-year-old Tyerell Przybycien to stand trial on murder and abuse or desecration of a human body Oct. 16.

Przybycien is accused of assisting 16-year-old Jchandra Brown in killing herself in Payson Canyon earlier this year.

Prosecutors argued he purchased the rope, tied a noose and took video of her death.

His attorneys argued in a hearing earlier this month that she was ultimately responsible for her suicide.

However, Judge Brady agreed with Utah County prosecutors that Przybycien’s actions contributed to Brown’s death.

“Because it is reasonable to infer that, but for Defendant’s actions, the decedent would not have died on May 5, 2017, the State has met its burden to show probable cause that Defendant was the proximate cause of the decedent’s death to bind over the case for trial,” he wrote.

Utah has no assisted suicide law, so prosecutors filed a murder charge against Przybycien, to which he pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.