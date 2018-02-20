× Peter R. Huntsman named Chairman of the Board for Huntsman Cancer Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY – The Board of Directors named Peter R. Huntsman Chairman of the Board for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, replacing his father, Jon M. Huntsman, who died earlier this month.

According to a press release made by the Huntsman Cancer Insitute, this appointment is effective immediately.

Peter Huntsman will continue to serve as the foundation’s CEO, a position he has held since 2015. Susan Sheehan will also remain in her position as President and COO of the foundation.

“While I wish the reason for this leadership change had occurred under different, and less personally sad circumstances, I am honored to be able to work with such an able Board of Directors,” stated Peter Huntsman.

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation is supported by more than one million donors who hope to eradicate cancer as a disease. As a result of monetary support given from the Jon M Huntsman family, 100 percent of contributions made by donors go directly to the Huntsman Cancer Insitute, with no amount covering administrative or fundraising costs.

Jon M Huntsman passes away in early February. He was 80 years old. He dedicated much of his life to charitable giving and donated over one billion dollars over his lifetime to charity.