Jon Huntsman Sr. dead at 80

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jon Huntsman Sr. died Friday at the age of 80.

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation confirmed Huntsman's death Friday afternoon, but no further details were immediately available.

The foundation released a statement Friday, saying in part "We express our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Jon M. Huntsman Family on the loss of founder, mentor, and friend, Jon M. Huntsman."

Peter Huntsman, Jon's son and the current CEO of Huntsman Cancer Foundation, stated: "The most effective way to honor our founder and chairman is to carry on his passion and vision until we accomplish our objective, the eradication of cancer."

Susan Sheehan, President and COO of Huntsman Cancer Foundation, stated "We look forward to the continued support and working with our over 1 million contributors around the world. With the foundation Mr. Huntsman built, we are making more progress than ever before."

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Friday in response to the passing of Huntsman.

"We share today in the grief of the Huntsman family. We honor Jon as a cherished husband, father and friend, esteemed as a leader for his exceptional capacity, commitment, philanthropy and service throughout the world. We express our love to Karen, to their children and family. Jon's legacy of faithful leadership, generosity and goodness stands as a beacon for the entire Huntsman family and many others throughout the world.”

Jon Huntsman Sr. was born in 1937 and spent his life engaged in charitable giving. He donated more than a billion dollars to charity over his lifetime and founded the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in 1995.

His humanitarian efforts extended beyond cancer research. In 1988, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake devastated northern Armenia, Huntsman saw a people in need and joined the international relief with $53 million. Huntsman became the only American to ever receive the Armenian Medal of Honor.

Huntsman stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman of the Huntsman Corporation in December of last year after serving in that role for 48 years.

