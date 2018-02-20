LDS Church President to tour Europe, Africa and Asia

SALT LAKE CITY – SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that President Russell M. Nelson and his wife Wendy, along with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife Pat will go abroad, visiting three continents in April.

The group of church leaders will depart on April 10 and will meet with church members and missionaries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Their trip will conclude on April 23.

Nelson was announced as President of the LDS Church on Jan. 14, after his predecessor Thoman S. Monson died at 90 years old.