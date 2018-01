× LDS church, Pres. Russell M. Nelson to announce new leadership

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing its new leadership Tuesday morning.

The church said President Russell M. Nelson will address members and the public at 9 a.m.

Throughout church history, the most senior apostle has become the next president, which would be President Nelson.

