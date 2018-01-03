Who is LDS church Pres. Monson’s likely successor, Russell M. Nelson?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - After the death of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Thomas S. Monson, the LDS church will soon name a new president.

Who will it be?

If the church keeps with tradition, the next longest-tenured member of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles becomes the next president.

That means 93-year-old Russel M. Nelson is next in line.

He was called as a member of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles on April 7, 1984.

Pres. Monson later set apart Nelson as president of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles in 2015.

According to MormonNewsroom.com, Nelson was born in 1924 in Salt Lake City.

He studied medicine at the University of Utah and become a doctor in 1947 at the age of 22.

Nelson performed the first open-heart surgery in Utah in 1955.

He also operated on LDS church Pres. Spencer W. Kimball.

During the Korean War, Nelson served a two-year term of medical duty in the U.S. Army.

Pres. Nelson has traveled to more than 129 nations and is fluent in Mandarin, French, Russian and Spanish.

The LDS church credits Nelson, along with Elder Dallin H. Oaks, with establishing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in every country in eastern Europe.

His first wife and mother of his children, Dantzel Nelson, passes away in February 2005.

In April 2006, he married Wendy L. Watson, a Brigham Young University professor and author.