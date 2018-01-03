× LDS Church announces funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson will be held Friday, January 12 at noon in the Conference Center on Temple Square.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated Wednesday the funeral will be held at noon and that a public viewing will be open to all ages on Thursday, January 11, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

Monson died Tuesday from causes incident to age. He was 90.

Seating for Friday’s funeral service will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and all attendees will need to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. The Conference Center seats 21,000 people and overflow seating with a large screens will be offered in the Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

Services will also be broadcast live via Mormonnewsroom.org and other LDS Church media.

A private burial service at Salt Lake City Cemetery will occur after the funeral.

The LDS Church states expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Monson’s Facebook page or via email at condolences@ldschurch.org.

The LDS Church asks that in lieu of flowers, well-wishers contribute to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the LDS Church’s General Missionary Fund. Click this link for details.