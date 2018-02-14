× Police arrest 15-year-old male after deadly shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 15-year-old male has been booked into juvenile detention after Tuesday’s deadly shooting in West Valley. City

West Valley City Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 15-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near 3510 West Parkway Boulevard in West Valley City.

Police also identified the 49-year-old man killed in the shooting as Charles Baker of California, who police stay was staying with associates at the apartment complex.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the torso and a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times. Both remain in a hospital with one listed in critical but stable condition and the other in stable condition.

The press release from WVC Police states investigators determined there was an altercation involving several people, including juveniles and adults, prior to the shooting. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened during and leading up to the shooting.

