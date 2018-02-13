× Police respond to shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Roxeanne Vainuku with the West Valley City Police Department confirmed that police were investigating a shooting that happened in West Valley City Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred near 3500 W. Parkway Blvd.

Police said multiple people were injured in the shooting. Details regarding the exact number of victims or the nature of their injuries were unknown.

Details regarding the events that led up to the incident were unclear at the time of this report.

