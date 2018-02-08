Joe Ingles offers to buy jersey for young Jazz fan heartbroken after Joe Johnson trade

I understand it had to be done #UtahJazz but now this 5 year old needs a new favorite player pic.twitter.com/NL3t4EQd1r — Kerwin (@Kerdaddy) February 8, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utahns shared their reactions to the Jazz trading away Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson Thursday, but one young fan’s heartbreak prompted a response from Joe Ingles.

A video posted to Twitter by user @Kerdaddy shows 5-year-old Skyler Kerwin breaking into tears upon learning Johnson, her favorite player, is no longer with the Utah Jazz.

The girl’s distress struck a chord with Joe Ingles, who retweeted the video along with an offer to buy Skyler a jersey of her choice “ASAP”.

Poor thing. DM @utahjazz & I will get her a jersey of choice ASAP! https://t.co/IEDmVjFdrC — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 8, 2018