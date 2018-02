× Utah Jazz trades Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson for Jae Crowder and Derek Rose

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz has traded Rodney Hood to Cleveland and Joe Johnson to Sacramento, according to ESPN.

Thursday ESPN announced the trades just after the 1 p.m. ET deadline.

In return, Cleveland will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to be the newest Utah Jazz players.

