× Teens arrested in connection with gang related homicide on Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with a gang-related homicide in January.

The two boys have been booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center, and they face charges of murder for the death of 15-year-old Irving Alexis Chuba.

The shooting happened the evening of January 18, 2018 near 4100 S and Bangerter Highway.

Irving was in a van with several of his friends, all of whom were also underage and in their mid-teens, when the group was confronted by another vehicle near 3500 S Bangerter Highway, according to police.

Police said Irving had told his friends he knew some of the passengers in the other car and was trying to lose them.

The other car then followed the van at high speeds, running several lights and weaving in and out of traffic between 3500 S Bangerter to 3100 S. west of Bangerter, West Valley Police said.

Traffic forced Irving to slow down near 4100 S. Bangerter, according to police.

At that point the other driver had pulled alongside Irving’s car and fired multiple shots, WVCPD said.

The driver was hit by at least one bullet and later died on scene. A Chihuahua that was in the vehicle was also shot and killed, according to police.

Police believe this shooting is gang-related.

The victim’s car turned westbound onto 4100 South in an eastbound lane after the shooting, colliding with another vehicle, according to police. Police said no one was seriously injured in that accident.

West Valley City Police said this investigation was particularly difficult due to a lack of information and tips sent in about the case.

Excellent work by our detectives! Two arrested in murder of 15-year-old. pic.twitter.com/TQ0PxTtupm — WVC Police (@WVCPD) February 1, 2018