One killed in shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities confirm one person was killed in a shooting in West Valley City Thursday night.

West Valley City Police say one person was killed and a dog inside the vehicle is also deceased. The shooting occurred at 4100 South and Bangerter Highway, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the shooting around 10 p.m.

Police say there were other people inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but those people were not hurt.

UDOT said both east and westbound lanes are closed at 4100 South and 3900 West due to police activity.

Specific details about the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police have not yet provided any details regarding a suspect or suspects.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.