Utah mom charged with child abuse in connection with baby's death

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A 22-year-old mother, whose 17-year-old boyfriend was charged with killing a West Valley City baby, was charged Monday for two counts of felony child abuse.

Gena Sanchez’s son died Jan. 16, while being watched by Isaiah Weaver, Sanchez’s boyfriend.

According to a declaration of probable cause released by Utah’s Third District Court, Weaver was staying with Sanchez and her three children in West Valley City.

On Jan. 16 at around 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sanchez’s home, on a report that one of her children, 21-month-old Jaycieion Sanchez, was unresponsive and unconscious. Police stated that the West Valley Fire Department arrived on scene, where they performed CPR on the child, and transported him to Primary Children’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m., police wrote.

When Jaycieion’s body was examined by both police and medical personnel, there was, “obvious bruising on his cheek, his left eye, and his mouth,” the probable cause statement said. Other bruises and scars were reported on parts of the child’s body, that were consistent with injuries that could be caused with a hard, thin object.

When police interviewed two of Sanchez’s other children, one 5-year-old and one 2-year-old, they were told that Weaver had recently disciplined them by hitting them with a coat hanger. Post Miranda, Weaver admitted to hitting Jaycieion with a coat hanger over the course of several days, the probable cause statement said.

When questioned by police, Sanchez stated that she had been leaving the children with Weaver while she went to work, but she was concerned for their well being, and had observed Weaver spank Jaycieion, kick him in the back, and spanking him with the coat hanger.

“Sanchez said that she had a weird feeling about going to work on January 16, 2018, but she went to work because she needed the money,” police wrote.

Weaver admitted to police later that he had a bad temper on Jan. 16, and that he realized he had “gone too far,” while he was swinging the child. He faces one first-degree felony count of aggravated murder and two second-degree felony counts of child abuse for the death of Jaycieion.

According to District Attorney for Salt Lake County Sim Gill, Sanchez was charged for two counts of child abuse, because on multiple occasions she had witnessed Weaver physically abuse her children, and that she was aware of his behavior.

“Instead of having a two year old birthday for my son, now I need to bury him,” Sanchez told FOX 13. “I will never forget you Jay, I will never forget you. You’re always in my heart, and I will not rest until you get justice.”