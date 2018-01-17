× Teen babysitter faces child abuse homicide charge after child dies in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenage babysitter has been booked into detention and faces a charge of child abuse homicide after a 21-month-old baby died Tuesday.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, 21-month-old Jaycieion Sanchez died after emergency units responded to a home near 4600 South and 2900 West in West Valley City Tuesday around noon.

The unconscious child was flown to a hospital, but despite medical efforts the child died.

The child was at home with a sibling and a babysitter at the time, and police stated they saw “multiple visible injuries that were not consistent with statements given by the babysitter regarding the circumstances of the child’s death.”

Police conducted an investigation and served a search warrant at the home, and authorities questioned the babysitter as well as the child’s mother and grandmother.

Ultimately, the 17-year-old babysitter was booked into Salt Lake Valley Detention for child abuse homicide.

No further details about the case were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.