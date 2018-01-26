× At least one partially buried in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — At least one person was partially buried in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday afternoon.

Unified Police say one to two people were partially buried in a “small avalanche” near Solitude resort. Fox 13 News first heard report of the avalanche around 3:30 p.m.

Crews are still responding to the scene, and it is not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for Solitude Resort confirms the avalanche occurred in Big Cottonwood Canyon but outside of the resort’s boundaries.

