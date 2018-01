× Skier caught in avalanche on Pointy Peak on Park City was not injured

POINTY PEAK, Utah – A skier was caught in a slide on Pointy Peak on Park City Ridgeline Wednesday.

The skier was partially buried two feet deep and was not injured.

The Utah Avalanche Center has not yet confirmed what triggered the slide.

Skier caught and partially buried in a slide 2 feet deep on Pointy Peak on PC ridgeline. Not injured but deployed air bag. #utavy #utwx pic.twitter.com/PlokRgUAHj — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 24, 2018