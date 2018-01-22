Concealed carry permit classes see spike following Herriman active shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah - A shooting in Herriman is prompting an unexpected rush for some area business owners who teach conceal carry permit classes.

The suspect, 33-year old Justin Gary Llewelyn, is still on the run after Unified Police said he fired at two officers and shot a homeowner Saturday morning.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera has publicly asked Llewelyn to give himself up, and said UPD has stepped up patrols in communities where Llewelyn has known contacts.

The daylong lockdown that hundreds of Herriman and Riverton residents endured during Saturday's manhunt, has led to the community feeling on edge .

Now, conceal carry instructors like Dallin Dewitt say many are reaching out to start the process of getting their conceal carry permit.

"I have had just a ridiculous amount of messages in my inbox​," he said. All of those messages, he said, came directly out of Saturday's events.

"They see it in real time and they think, 'What can I do to protect myself?'" Dewitt said.

Since Saturday, he said nearly two dozen people from Herriman started setting up conceal carry classes five to 15 people in size each.

Another Herriman conceal carry instructor, Jase Petty, said he's seen the same response.

He said he's already booked three classes, with one as large as 20 people in size.

As their classes book up, both said it's a reaction residents are having to seeing such a serious situation unfold in their backyard.

"It's a lot more real when you see videos of swat teams rolling through your city," Dewitt said, later adding, "It really brings it to the front of your mind."

The homeowner, Unified Police said, is recovering from the shooting and is listed in good condition.

Llewelyn is still on the loose. Unified Police said he's considered armed and extremely dangers and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call ​Unified Police at 801-743-7000 or Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.