Winter weather expected to impact travel for most of Utah Friday into Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for portions of Utah Friday, and snow is expected to impact travel across most of Utah through Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the precipitation began Friday afternoon, with snow in some areas and rain in others. Logan was experiencing a rain/snow mix as of about 2:45 p.m.

Hey look, its snowing at the Sardine Summit UDOT shed! Be careful travelling especially heading toward sunset! #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/5Oq98BkHrC — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 19, 2018

The NWS says as a cold front enters the state late Friday, valley rain will change to snow in many places and there will be “significant snow impacts” continuing through Saturday.

Salt Lake County south to Cedar City will see the largest impacts, the NWS states, with snow affecting major roads including I-15, I-70, I-80 and State Routes 6, 40 and 89.

We'll continue to focus on the details for snowfall beginning today, but don't forget that the impacts will continue Saturday in many locations! #utwx pic.twitter.com/TxxwGWzC5d — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 19, 2018

UDOT said snow will affect the “vast majority of the state with the exception of some of the lower valleys in southern Utah.”

They say travel north of Ogden will be affected starting around 4 or 5 p.m. Friday, while the cold front will reach Salt Lake County and Tooele by 5 or 6 p.m. The largest accumulations on roadways are expected Friday night and into Saturday morning. See the map below for details:

In Salt Lake County the National Weather Service says snow accumulations between 4-7 inches of snow are possible through Saturday, with mountainous areas receiving as many as 14 inches. Drivers are urged to prepare for slippery road conditions.

Summit County is expected to get between 2 and 6 inches with some areas getting up to 10 inches, and Weber County should see a similar amount.

In Davis and Box Elder counties, 2-4 inches are expected with some areas seeing up to 8 inches.

In Wasatch County, 8-12 inches is expected with localized amounts up to 24 inches.

