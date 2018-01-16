× Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy fired, following arrest for sexual abuse

UTAH COUNTY – A Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy was officially fired Tuesday, after being arrested for a sexual abuse case from Mesa, Arizona.

According to Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Salcido was officially terminated as a deputy.

Cannon that Salcido missed too many subsequent days of work, and was terminated as a result.

“The case was accepted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Salcido was arrested and booked in Utah, pending extradition back to Arizona for the charges,” Mesa police stated. “Crimes against children are one of the highest priorities for the Mesa Police Department. This is a great example of someone coming forward with new information leading to the arrest of a dangerous sexual predator many years later. This shows that decades after a crime, one piece of information can solve a case.”

Salcido was arrested in Utah County, and was to be extradited back to Arizona, to face charges.