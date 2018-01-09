× Details emerge in Utah County Sheriff’s deputy arrest for child sex abuse charges

MESA, Ariz. – Details have emerged in the case where a Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for alleged sexual contact with a minor.

According to a news release made by the Mesa, Arizona Police Department, 63-year-old Gerald Salcido was arrested in connection to a cold case from 1995.

“The original 1995 case went cold when detectives did not have enough evidence to move forward with the molestation charges. Two juvenile victims had reported being molested by Salcido ten years prior in Mesa. In September 2017, a new witness came forward causing the case to be re-opened,” police said.

With new information, Mesa Police Detectives said they conducted follow-up interviews in Utah. As a result of the follow-ups, detectives said they received enough information to submit criminal charges, which were three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, a class two felony in Arizona.

“The case was accepted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Salcido was arrested and booked in Utah, pending extradition back to Arizona for the charges,” police stated. “Crimes against children are one of the highest priorities for the Mesa Police Department. This is a great example of someone coming forward with new information leading to the arrest of a dangerous sexual predator many years later. This shows that decades after a crime, one piece of information can solve a case.”

Before moving to Utah and working at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Salcido was employed as an Officer for the Mesa Police Department from 1980-1986.