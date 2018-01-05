× Utah County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on child sex abuse charges

UTAH COUNTY — A Utah County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on charges out of Arizona that include sexual conduct with a minor and molestation of a child.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Gerald Salcido has been booked into jail and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Courts in Arizona have a case open against Salcido for multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor and at least one count of molestation of a child. All of the charges in the case are felonies.

Salcido was previously employed with another police agency and has been with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.

Salcido is currently on unpaid administrative leave from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release states the allegations involve conduct prior to when Salcido was employed with Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Orem Police assisted with the case and have booked the man into a jail outside of Utah County. The arrest came after Utah authorities were contacted by law enforcement officials out of Maricopa County, Arizona.

Police did not provide any specific details about the allegations against Salcido.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.