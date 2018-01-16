Foul play ‘strongly suggested’ in case of missing Juab Co. teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A search and rescue effort for two Eureka teenagers has been suspended in Juab County after investigators uncovered evidence that foul play is "strongly suggested," according to the Juab County Sheriff's Office.

"The missing persons investigation remains active and still ongoing, and investigators are still working hard to locate Riley [Powell] and Breezy [Otteson]," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.

Riley and Breezy, who were reported missing on January 2, were last known to be driving a blue Jeep Cherokee. Last week, Riley's aunt told FOX 13 the Cherokee had been located about one mile south of the Cherry Creek Reservoir. The Cherokee had two flat tires, its windows were down and Riley and Breezy's belongings were still inside.

"The circumstances surrounding the recovery of the vehicle, its condition and general placement of the vehicle is determined to be highly suspicious. These factors, in addition to other investigative leads and pieces of evidence, have led investigators to believe that the Jeep was dropped off there by intention and not by the two missing individuals, and foul play is strongly suggested," the statement said.

The Sheriff's Office said further details about the investigation cannot be released yet "in order to maintain exactness and integrity into the investigation."